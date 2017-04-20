Asher remains an option to start Saturday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

The Orioles have announced that Dylan Bundy will pitch on normal rest Friday, meaning either Asher or Jayson Aquino will start Saturday. Both pitchers were available out of the bullpen, but were not used Wednesday. If one of them comes in as a reliever Thursday or Friday, it should become clear who will get the chance to continue as the fifth starter while Chris Tillman (shoulder) is out. Asher has a career 5.43 ERA in 63 innings as a starter, but gave up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings in his lone start this year.