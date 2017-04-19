Orioles' Alec Asher: Option to start this weekend
Asher is in the Orioles' bullpen Wednesday and is an option to start Friday or Saturday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
It seems likely that if the Orioles can get by without using Asher out of the bullpen on Wednesday or Thursday, they will. In that case, he would likely start Friday or Saturday, depending on whether the Orioles want to give Dylan Bundy an extra day of rest. Jayson Aquino, who was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday, is the likely long reliever for Wednesday and Thursday.
