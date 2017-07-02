Asher was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After being tagged for five runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings Saturday against the Rays to bring his ERA up to 5.53 for the season, Asher will head back to the minors with the hope of finding his form. According to Encina, Asher will work as a starter with Norfolk, leaving open the possibility that he could rejoin the Orioles as a swingman at some point later this season. Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.