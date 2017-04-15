Orioles' Alec Asher: Recalled by Orioles for Saturday start
Asher was recalled by the Orioles on Saturday and will start against the Blue Jays.
Asher has long been considered a candidate to take the fifth starter spot once an arm has been needed, a prospect that will finally come to fruition on Saturday. The young right-hander impressed throughout spring training and has already demonstrated his ability to pitch in the majors, compiling a 2.28 ERA and 13 strikeouts over five starts with the Phillies last season. Asher may only be with the Orioles until Chris Tillman (shoulder) is able to return to the rotation, but chances like Saturday will provide the 25-year-old with a tremendous opportunity to make his case for a long-term promotion.
