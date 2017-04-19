Castellanos (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Wednesday.

Castellanos was 7-for-35 with three RBI and three walks at Triple-A before landing on the DL. The 30-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2013, and has just seven hits in 41 at-bats at that level. Additionally, as a third baseman in the same organization as Manny Machado, it's highly unlikely he sees significant playing time with Baltimore in the near future.