Orioles' Anthony Santander: Progressing in rehab
Santander (forearm) has been throwing from 90 feet and hitting soft toss, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander continues his gradual rehab back from a strained forearm. Though his recovery has been slow, the Orioles hope the young outfielder will be able to return to action in September at the latest.
