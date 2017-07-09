Santander (forearm) has been throwing from 90 feet and hitting soft toss, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander continues his gradual rehab back from a strained forearm. Though his recovery has been slow, the Orioles hope the young outfielder will be able to return to action in September at the latest.

