Santander (forearm) has resumed throwing, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After hitting .290/.368/.494 last season for High-A Lynchburg in the Indians' system, the Rule 5 draft pick has spent the entire season on the disabled list due to a strained right forearm he suffered in spring training. There is still no timetable for the outfielder's return.

