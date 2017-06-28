Orioles' Anthony Santander: Starts throwing program
Santander (forearm) has resumed throwing, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After hitting .290/.368/.494 last season for High-A Lynchburg in the Indians' system, the Rule 5 draft pick has spent the entire season on the disabled list due to a strained right forearm he suffered in spring training. There is still no timetable for the outfielder's return.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Moves to 60-man DL•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: At risk of losing 40-man roster spot•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Successfully receives elbow treatment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: MRI reveals strained elbow ligament•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Making progress, but future remains cloudy•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Resumes swinging•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...