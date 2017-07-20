Santander (forearm) will embark on a rehab assignment beginning next Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander has been cleared to play outfield for the first time since mid-March. The 22-year-old will head to Double-A Bowie upon the conclusion of his rehab assignment, but there has yet to be a definitive timetable moving forward. A cautious estimate would land Santander's return date for early September.