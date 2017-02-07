Perez received an invitation to major league spring training Tuesday.

The 28-year-old spent the entirety of 2016 with Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk, where he batted a solid .291 while posting a 21:53 BB:K ratio in 306 at-bats. Despite the success he enjoyed in the minors, Perez seems destined to fill an organizational depth role in 2017 given that Welington Castillo and Caleb Joseph are in line to take the vast majority of the reps at the major league level.