Brach allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over one inning to blow the save Friday against the Rays.

Brach was protecting a one-run lead, and he issued a two-out walk before a balk, wild pitch and a single led to him blowing the save. Despite the hiccup, he's been an outstanding fantasy option with Zach Britton (forearm) on the disabled list, and until Britton is able to prove he's ready to resume his closer role, Britton will continue to be a great help to fantasy owners.