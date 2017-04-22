Orioles' Brad Brach: Collect third save of season
Brach pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his third save Friday against the Red Sox.
Brach had no trouble protecting a two-run lead, as he closed out his third game in as many nights. Despite not being officially named the closer, he appears to be a pretty safe bet to keep piling up the saves while Zach Britton (forearm) is on the disabled list.
More News
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Notches second save in as many days•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Nails down first save•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: May not be full-time interim closer•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Leads AL after picking up fourth hold•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Strikes out two while notching hold•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Remains perfect through six spring games•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...