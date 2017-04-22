Brach pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his third save Friday against the Red Sox.

Brach had no trouble protecting a two-run lead, as he closed out his third game in as many nights. Despite not being officially named the closer, he appears to be a pretty safe bet to keep piling up the saves while Zach Britton (forearm) is on the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories