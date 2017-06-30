Orioles' Brad Brach: Earns 15th save
Brach pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 15th save of the season during Thursday's win over Toronto.
Brach is an appearance removed from pitching 13.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run, so it was encouraging to see him hold Toronto off the scoreboard Thursday. Allowing a solo home run to Troy Tulowitzki in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over Toronto has been the only blemish on the reliever's game log since May 19. Zach Britton's (forearm) return looms over Brach's fantasy value, but Brach could remain a relevant asset even with Britton back in the mix, so it's still too early to make any hasty roster moves.
