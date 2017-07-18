Orioles' Brad Brach: Escapes trouble to record 16th save
Brach, who recorded one strikeout, worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to record his 16th save of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Brach put the tying run on base with a two-out walk, but he escaped trouble by getting Drew Robinson to end the game. Interestingly, the right-hander was called upon to close the game out despite the availability of Zach Britton, who now has five outings under his belt since returning from an injury absence. The latter seems likely to reclaim the closer's role at some point, but Monday's events indicate that Brach still holds that designation at the present time.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...