Orioles' Brad Brach: Expected to surrender closing duties soon
Brach is expected to settle back into a setup role within the next few days with Zach Britton (forearm) slated to return from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Manager Buck Showalter indicated Tuesday that he would prefer to ease Britton into the relief mix in a low-leverage situation during Wednesday's game against the Brewers, so Brach could still see another save opportunity or two before he cedes closing duties to Britton for good. Once Brach is locked back into the Orioles' setup ranks, he'll lose a good deal of fantasy value with save chances no longer in the offing, but his excellent ratios should make him an asset in deeper or AL-only leagues. He's supplied a 2.72 ERA and 0.91 this season and has struck out roughly a batter per inning over his 36 appearances.
