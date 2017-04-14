Orioles' Brad Brach: Leads AL after picking up fourth hold
Brach struck out two Blue Jays in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to pick up his fourth hold of the season.
Through five one-inning appearances, the righty has allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out seven. Brach has now recorded a hold in each of his last four games and leads the AL in that category.
