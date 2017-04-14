Brach struck out two Blue Jays in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to pick up his fourth hold of the season.

Through five one-inning appearances, the righty has allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out seven. Brach has now recorded a hold in each of his last four games and leads the AL in that category.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories