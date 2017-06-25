Brach (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings to collect his second win of the season during Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay.

Baltimore scored four runs over the eighth and ninth inning, and Brach held the Rays off the scoreboard in both frames. He's sporting a rock-solid 2.43 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 8.4 K/9, but Zach Britton's (forearm) return looms over his fantasy value. Brach's run in the ninth inning could come to an end quickly, but there's no guarantee that he can't continue to be a serviceable asset in deep settings. After all, Britton could be eased back into action or sustain a setback.