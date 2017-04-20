Brach delivered a clean, nine-pitch ninth inning Wednesday for his first save.

A day after we were told that Brach wasn't officially the closer in Zach Britton's (forearm) absence, he got the call and cleaned up beautifully. Despite manager Buck Showalter's rhetoric, it'll be surprising if anyone but Brach -- the owner of a 0.00 ERA and 0.57 WHIP -- gets the save chances in Baltimore while Britton remains out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories