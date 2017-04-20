Orioles' Brad Brach: Nails down first save
Brach delivered a clean, nine-pitch ninth inning Wednesday for his first save.
A day after we were told that Brach wasn't officially the closer in Zach Britton's (forearm) absence, he got the call and cleaned up beautifully. Despite manager Buck Showalter's rhetoric, it'll be surprising if anyone but Brach -- the owner of a 0.00 ERA and 0.57 WHIP -- gets the save chances in Baltimore while Britton remains out.
