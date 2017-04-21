Brach struck out a batter in a spotless ninth inning Thursday against the Reds for his second save in two nights.

Eight innings into his season, Brach has given up just a single hit while striking out 12 and walking three, so he's looking like an ideal closer. Of course, the Orioles already have one of those in Zach Britton (forearm), who's slated for a reevaluation this weekend that should give us a clearer idea of his return date. Brach's ostensibly splitting fill-in closer duties with Darren O'Day, but the 31-year-old fireballer is undoubtedly the better bet for saves.