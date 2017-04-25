Brach worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to record his fourth save of the season Monday against the Rays.

Brach struck out the first batter he faced before walking the second and inducing a game-ending double play, needing just 14 pitches to retire the side. Losing Zach Britton (forearm) appeared to be a heavy blow for the O's, but Brach has been outstanding as the stand-in closer and has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities while allowing just one baserunner in four innings of work during that span.