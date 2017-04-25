Orioles' Brad Brach: Shuts door for fourth consecutive save
Brach worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to record his fourth save of the season Monday against the Rays.
Brach struck out the first batter he faced before walking the second and inducing a game-ending double play, needing just 14 pitches to retire the side. Losing Zach Britton (forearm) appeared to be a heavy blow for the O's, but Brach has been outstanding as the stand-in closer and has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities while allowing just one baserunner in four innings of work during that span.
More News
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Collects third save of season•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Notches second save in as many days•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Nails down first save•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: May not be full-time interim closer•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Leads AL after picking up fourth hold•
-
Orioles' Brad Brach: Strikes out two while notching hold•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...