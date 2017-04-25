Brach worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to record his fourth save of the season Monday against the Rays.

Brach struck out the first batter he faced before walking the second and inducing a game-ending double play, needing just 14 pitches to retire the side. Losing Zach Britton (forearm) appeared to be a heavy blow for the O's, but Brach has been outstanding as the stand-in closer and has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities while allowing just one baserunner in four innings of work during that span.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories