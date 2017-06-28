Brach allowed a run on one hit while striking out two in an inning of work to convert his 14th save of the season Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Brach allowed a solo home run to Troy Tulowitzki, but he still had a two-run lead to work with and was able to close out his inning without any further issues. This was the first time he had been scored on in 14 outings and he now owns a strong 2.62 ERA to go along with his sharp 0.87 WHIP. Brach continues to fill in effectively for Zach Britton (forearm), but the former is working his way back and could rejoin the big club next week.