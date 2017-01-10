Kline (elbow) held a throwing session Tuesday and said he's had a "normal" offseason, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Tommy John surgery knocked Kline out of action for the entire 2016 season, but he's now focusing on building back strength in his arm. The right-hander's goal is to begin the season with a full-season affiliate, rather than hanging back in extended spring training, with the goal of returning to the Double-A level, where he left off in 2015. In that campaign, Kline made eight starts at Double-A, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 39.1 innings.