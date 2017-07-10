Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Drives in three in 11-5 win

Joseph went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Twins.

Joseph hit an RBI double in the second inning and drove in two more runs with a timely single in the fifth. The catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in the past eight games has his line up to .286/.314/.429 heading into the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast