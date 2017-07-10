Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Drives in three in 11-5 win
Joseph went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Twins.
Joseph hit an RBI double in the second inning and drove in two more runs with a timely single in the fifth. The catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in the past eight games has his line up to .286/.314/.429 heading into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Scores three times against Rays•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Cedes Saturday's start•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Will return to backup role•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Three XBH in Friday's loss•
-
Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Collects four hits Monday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...