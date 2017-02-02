Joseph lost his arbitration case and will receive $700,000 for the 2017 season, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The backup catcher requested $1 million for the upcoming season, but the arbiter sided with the Orioles. Joseph will serve as Welington Castillo's backup this season. He lacks the raw power to make a difference in most fantasy formats when he is only playing once or twice per week.

