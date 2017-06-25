Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Scores three times against Rays

Joseph went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

With Welington Castillo back in the mix, Joseph doesn't project to see enough playing time to move the fantasy needle. Joseph has posted a respectable .270/.298/.421 sash line this season, though, so he's a potential low-priced flier for daily contests when in the lineup and facing a favorable pitching matchup.

