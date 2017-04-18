Joseph is 0-for-8 with two strikeouts to begin the season.

This was surely not the start Joseph wanted as he seeks more playing time. Currently, he is Baltimore's backup catcher behind Welington Castillo. Last season, the 30-year-old slashed .174/.216/.197 in 141 plate appearances. He is still expected to see the normal time a backup catcher would.

