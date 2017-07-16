Play

Orioles' Caleb Joseph: Smacks fourth homer of season

Joseph went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk on Saturday against the Cubs.

Joseph smashed his fourth homer of the year, but it did little to help the Orioles as they were blown out on their home field. His best asset as a fantasy catcher is that he's currently batting .293 while his .453 slugging percentage is acceptable as well.

