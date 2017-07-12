Mullins returned to the MiLB disabled list for the second time this season due to a hamstring injury, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

Mullins was activated in early June after more than a month on the shelf due to a hamstring strain. The prospect reportedly suffered from spasms last week that landed him back on the DL. When healthy, Mullins has hit .318/.356/.543 over 42 games with Double-A Bowie.