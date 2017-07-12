Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Lands back on minor-league DL
Mullins returned to the MiLB disabled list for the second time this season due to a hamstring injury, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
Mullins was activated in early June after more than a month on the shelf due to a hamstring strain. The prospect reportedly suffered from spasms last week that landed him back on the DL. When healthy, Mullins has hit .318/.356/.543 over 42 games with Double-A Bowie.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Back in action at Double-A Bowie•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Tabbed for Sunday return•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Ready to return from DL•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Return date delayed•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Nearing return from DL•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Tweaks hamstring Thursday•
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...