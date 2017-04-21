Mullins injured his hamstring in a game with Double-A Bowie on Thursday night, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Mullins had been one of the hottest hitters in the Eastern League, recently winning Player of the Week honors. The injury is being characterized as a hamstring strain, and the Orioles currently project that he'll miss two weeks of action.

