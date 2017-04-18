Mullins, an outfielder with Double-A Bowie, was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of April 6-16.

Mullins hit safely in all 10 of the team's games to start the season, batting .455/.489/.818 with five doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBI. The organization's No. 9 prospect ranks first in the Eastern League in hits (20), runs (15), extra-base hits (nine), total bases (36) and is tied for the league lead in triples (one), Mullins, the Orioles' 13th-round pick in 2015 out of Campbell University (NC), is an exciting 22-year-old player who's racked up 19 home runs, 96 RBI and 50 stolen bases through 204 minor-league games.