Sisco has been invited to attend major league camp for spring training, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Sisco is the top prospect in the Orioles lackluster farm system. Through four minor league seasons, Sisco owns a .323/.402/.434 slash line while displaying admirable discipline for a young hitter. The catcher will likely start the year in Triple-A Norfolk, but could very well be the team's starting backstop by the end of 2017. Sisco should be a top option at the position in dynasty formats.