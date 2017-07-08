Sisco was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.

Among International League backstops, the O's top catching prospect ranks second in batting average (.276), on-base (.351) and slugging percentage (.390). Sisco has done more than enough to show he's ready for a crack at MLB. It's only a matter of time now before the 22-year-old makes his debut on the big stage.

