Sisco, 22, is hitting .256/.360/.372 with 10 RBI through 12 games for Triple-A Norfolk.

Matt Wieters is no longer with the O's, but Baltimore signed Wellington Castillo in the offseason, and Castillo has a player option for the 2018 campaign. That should keep Sisco, the backstop of the future for the O's, at Triple-A for most of the 2017 season, barring injury. Sisco has stellar plate discipline but may end up being a better actual player than fantasy commodity, as he has never hit more than six home runs in a season in the minors.