Orioles' Chris Davis: Activated, batting fifth Friday
Davis (oblique) was activated from the DL and is back in the lineup Friday, manning first base and batting fifth.
As expected, Davis is back to kick off the second half following a month-long absence due to an oblique strain. He's slated to face two lefties in the weekend series against the Cubs (Mike Montgomery and Jose Quintana), but Davis was hitting southpaws reasonably well before going down with the injury, collecting 20 hits in 74 at-bats albeit with 32 strikeouts.
