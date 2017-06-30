Orioles' Chris Davis: Eager to ramp up activity
Davis (oblique) is pushing the Orioles to let him increase his activity, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Apparently the PRP injection Davis received earlier in the week has done its job, as the 31-year-old is feeling good and even thinks he could return before the All-Star break. However, the team is being careful given the nature of the injury, so a return after the intermission seems more likely. Davis hit .226/.320/.461 with 14 homers in his first 61 games this season.
