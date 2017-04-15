Orioles' Chris Davis: Enjoys big night in Canada
Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, one double, a walk and scored twice in Saturday's win in Toronto.
A night after going hitless for the first time this season, Davis got back on track with a big performance Friday. Through the campaign's first nine contests, Davis is crushing the ball to the tune of .364/.432/.727 with three home runs. His 42 percent strikeout rate leaves much to be desired, but the slugger's swing and miss tendency is a well-known part of the package that his owners should get used to.
