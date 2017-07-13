Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels great after rehab outing
Davis (oblique) went hitless in Wednesday's rehab game at Low-A Delmarva but said he felt great physically after the game, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis hasn't played since June 13, but all things considered, a one-month absence from an oblique strain is far from the worst-case scenario. The Orioles begin a series Friday against the Cubs, and Davis is expected to be back in the lineup as the second half gets underway.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...