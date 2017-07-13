Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels great after rehab outing

Davis (oblique) went hitless in Wednesday's rehab game at Low-A Delmarva but said he felt great physically after the game, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis hasn't played since June 13, but all things considered, a one-month absence from an oblique strain is far from the worst-case scenario. The Orioles begin a series Friday against the Cubs, and Davis is expected to be back in the lineup as the second half gets underway.