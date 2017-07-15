Orioles' Chris Davis: Knocks RBI double in return
Davis (oblique) went 1-for-5 with an RBI double Friday in his return from the 10-day DL.
Over 60 games prior to the break, Davis hit .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBI, his lowest such totals for a campaign's first half in five seasons. Since 2014, the slugging first baseman has slashed .234/.344/.515 after the break, all of which are better marks than his average line prior to the Midsummer Classic during that span. It's more than reasonable to believe the 31-year-old's best days are behind him, but Davis should still have plenty left in the tank to make a strong contribution in power categories moving forward.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Activated, batting fifth Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Feels great after rehab outing•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: To rejoin team after break•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Nearing full activity•
-
Orioles' Chris Davis: Will play in rehab games over break•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...