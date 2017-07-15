Orioles' Chris Davis: Knocks RBI double in return

Davis (oblique) went 1-for-5 with an RBI double Friday in his return from the 10-day DL.

Over 60 games prior to the break, Davis hit .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBI, his lowest such totals for a campaign's first half in five seasons. Since 2014, the slugging first baseman has slashed .234/.344/.515 after the break, all of which are better marks than his average line prior to the Midsummer Classic during that span. It's more than reasonable to believe the 31-year-old's best days are behind him, but Davis should still have plenty left in the tank to make a strong contribution in power categories moving forward.