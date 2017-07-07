Orioles' Chris Davis: Nearing full activity
Davis (oblique) fielded groundballs and took live batting practice Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis continues to ramp up his activity without a hitch as he gears up for a rehab stint over the All-Star break. As long as everything goes as planned, he'll likely rejoin the Orioles immediately following the break for their series opener against the Cubs.
