Orioles' Chris Davis: Rehab assignment on tap

Davis (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Frederick on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis will follow up the Monday appearance with a day off and then an outing with Low-A Delmarva on Wednesday before an expected return to the Orioles on Friday. The first baseman participated in batting practice prior to Baltimore's game Friday, while also fielding groundballs, which provides another good sign for Davis as he heads toward a rehab assignment.