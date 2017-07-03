Orioles' Chris Davis: Slated to hit Monday
Davis (oblique) is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Davis said he felt good after throwing Sunday, so he'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities in hopes of returning before the All-Star break. The team will continue to exercise caution with the 31-year-old, but he continues to make solid progress.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...