Orioles' Chris Davis: Slated to hit Monday

Davis (oblique) is scheduled to take batting practice Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Davis said he felt good after throwing Sunday, so he'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities in hopes of returning before the All-Star break. The team will continue to exercise caution with the 31-year-old, but he continues to make solid progress.

