Orioles' Chris Davis: Swinging without discomfort

Davis began swinging a bat about a month ago and hasn't felt any discomfort, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

The slugging first baseman played with a dislocated left thumb last season, but it didn't cause him to miss much time, as he played in 157 games, accumulating 665 plate appearances. He hit .221 with 38 home runs, and added just 84 RBI. His left hand ailed him for most of the 2016 season, and could've had some impact on his relatively modest totals.