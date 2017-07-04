Orioles' Chris Davis: Targeting July 14 return

Davis (oblique) said he expects to come off the 10-day disabled list in advance of the Orioles' first game after the All-Star break July 14, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis resumed throwing and hitting a few days ago and said he's been free of pain, so he's progressed from the strained oblique about as well as the Orioles and fantasy owners could have hoped after hitting the DL on June 14. The Orioles could have Davis pick up some at-bats as part of a rehab assignment during the break.