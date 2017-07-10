Orioles' Chris Davis: To rejoin team after break

Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Davis (oblique) to be ready to rejoin the team after the All-Star break, The Associated Press reports.

The slugger's strained right oblique hasn't encountered any setbacks, and he's slated for a brief rehab assignment beginning Monday at High-A Frederick. Davis has been taking batting practice with the Orioles before each of this weekend's games in Minnesota, and has even fielded grounders off live swings. He's been out since June 13, but all signs point to him being in Friday's lineup against the Cubs.