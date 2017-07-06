Orioles' Chris Davis: Will play in rehab games over break

Davis (oblique) will go on a rehab assignment over the break, and remains on track to be activated immediately after next week's All-Star Game, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Davis said he feels "really good" and "pain-free for a good while now." The slugger has been working with little restriction for a handful of days, and he's hopeful to make a couple of rehab starts before returning July 14 when the Cubs visit Camden Yards.

