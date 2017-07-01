Orioles' Chris Davis: Will resume throwing Monday
Davis (oblique) is set to resume throwing Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Davis should begin taking cuts soon after and is pushing to make a return before the All-Star break. The team has been vocal in making sure Davis is not rushed back onto the field though, as the slugger has missed nearly 20 games with the oblique strain. There should be more news on Davis moving forward once he has resumed baseball activities.
