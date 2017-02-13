Johnson signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Peter Schmuck reports.

Johnson, 32, is a .275/.313/.404 career hitter over eight major league seasons with the Astros, Diamondbacks, Braves, Indians and Marlins. He played in 113 games for Miami last year, hitting .222/.281/.319 with five homers and 24 RBI. Johnson figures to get plenty of playing time during Grapefruit League play while starter Manny Machado is absent playing in the World Baseball Classic. The veteran is the son of Triple-A Norfolk manager Ron Johnson and projects to spend the season as the starting third baseman for his dad.