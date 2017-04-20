Orioles' Chris Lee: Inefficient early in Triple-A campaign
Lee made it through just 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in Wednesday's outing for Triple-A Norfolk.
The organization's No. 4 pitching prospect has looked far from MLB ready through three minor-league starts this year. Aside from a horrendous 9.28 ERA, Lee has been madly inefficient while issuing eight walks over 10.2 innings. The 24-year-old southpaw has quite a bit of work to do before whispers regarding a promotion can take place.
