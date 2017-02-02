Lee is on track to make his major league debut in 2017, Joe Wedra of SB Nation reports.

Lee is on the team's 40-man roster and will undoubtedly be under the spotlight this spring. The Orioles' No. 12 prospect suffered a season-ending lat injury after limiting opposing hitters to a measly .222 average over 51.1 innings (eight starts) at Double-A Bowie in 2016. Lee, a 24-year-old lefty, received a ringing endorsement from manager Buck Showalter at minicamp in early January. "If he's healthy, he's a guy who will get on the radar screen in a hurry," Showalter said. "In fact, he's a guy that when we [thought about] last year, he has the type of fastball, he can pitch with his fastball. He's got that type of movement." If Lee can prove he's healthy this spring, he'd make for a solid selection in dynasty formats.