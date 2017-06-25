Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows five more runs Sunday
Tillman allowed five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 4.1 innings during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.
Tillman has allowed at least three runs in each of his past nine starts and owns a disastrous 8.39 ERA and 2.18 WHIP for the campaign. His 6.3 K/9 isn't tilting the fantasy scales, either. The veteran can't be started confidently in any setting at this stage of the game. A repeat matchup against the Rays is on deck for Tillman.
