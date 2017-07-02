Orioles' Chris Tillman: Could miss Wednesday start

Tillman will remain in Baltimore when the Orioles open their road trip Monday in Milwaukee as he awaits the birth of his first child. He's uncertain to rejoin the team in time for his scheduled start Wednesday against the Brewers, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With a 7.90 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 11 starts this season, Tillman wouldn't have made for a strong lineup option in weekly leagues even if he weren't at risk of missing a turn in the rotation, so the fact that his availability for this week is up in the air should make fantasy owners hesitant to keep him active. The Orioles would likely have to delve into the Triple-A Norfolk ranks for a spot starter if Tillman is unable to go Wednesday.